Venom: Let There Be Carnage Seems To Have Positive Fan Reactions

An early screening for Venom: Let There Be Carnage has happened, and it sounds like fans love the movie. The critics have seen the movie too, although the review embargo has not been lifted yet.

ComicBookMovie.com has collected fan Twitter reactions for Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Looking at the tweets, it looks like the fans love the movie. The screening was held this week in London.

One person said the movie is fast paced, but it includes cool action. The movie is only 90 minutes long so it may not have some slow boring moments.

It also sounds like the movie will have a post credits scene, although no spoilers have been revealed for it just yet. It's worth mentioning the fans loved Venom 2018, but the critics hated the original movie.

It will be interesting to see if the same holds true for this sequel. We'll just have to wait a few more weeks until the review embargo lifts to know what the Rotten Tomatoes rating will be.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is out in the United States on October 1st, 2021. You can read a synopsis for the movie below.

"Over a year after the events of Venom (2018), investigative journalist Eddie Brock struggles to adjust to life as the host of the alien symbiote Venom, which grants him super-human abilities in order to be a lethal vigilante. Brock attempts to reignite his career by interviewing serial killer Cletus Kasady, who becomes the host of the symbiote Carnage and escapes prison after a failed execution"

