Venom: Let There Be Carnage Runtime Revealed

With Venom: Let There Be Carnage out in a few week's time, some cinema chains have now listed tickets to be available. With the movie's listing up on cinema websites, we now know the runtime for the movie.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage has been listed by Fandango and the website shows that the film will only be 90 minutes long. This does not look like a placeholder runtime because AMC also shows that movie is 90 minutes long too.

The sequel is far shorter than the first film from 2018. The first Venom movie had a runtime of 112 minutes. This is 8 minutes shy of 2 hours which isn't too bad for an origin story.

The sequel is way shorter than epic MCU movies that were 2.5 hours long like Infinity War. Avengers: Endgame is still the longest comic book movie released to date as it was 3 hours long.

Hopefully the short runtime is not an indication that the movie isn't really good. The movie needs time to introduce the new characters into the film like Carnage and Shreik.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage will be out on October 1st, 2021. Hopefully this sequel is better than the first one.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Venom: Let There Be Carnage Release Date Changes Again (more); Venom: Let There Be Carnage Has Been Delayed (more); Venom: Let There Be Carnage Trailer 2 Revealed (more); First Venom: Let There Be Carnage Trailer Is Here (more).

And here are some more related articles: Lego Venom Helmet Revealed Looks Cool (more); Venom: Let There Be Carnage Release Date Changed (more); Hot Toys Reveals Venom Figure From The Movie (more).

A few more: Venom 2018 Now Getting Its Own Marvel Legends Toy (more); Venom 2 Gets A New Title And Release Date (more).