Hot Toys Reveals Venom (Carnage Red Version)

Hot Toys has now revealed a new version of Venom. This version of the character is in 'Carnage Red'.

This is a special version of the character created by an artist. It is not something that will appear in the upcoming Venom: Let There Be Carnage movie on October 1st.

The Carnage Red Venom has been designed by INSTINCTOY. You can read the full announcement from Hot Toys Facebook page down below.

Hot Toys has been taking steps towards collaborating with renowned artists and designers to bring diversity into the figure collectibles. Working with Hiroto Ohkubo together, Hot Toys is thrilled to unveil Venom (Carnage Red Version) Artist Mix Figure Designed by INSTINCTOY that captures Carnage’s malice and violent instincts in one display! Available only in selected markets. Skillfully crafted based on the appearance of the alien symbiote from pages of Marvel Comics, the figure takes a slightly different approach by adding classic features of Carnage, portrays the ominous presence of Carnage with a hulking physique measures approximately 34cm in height, covered in crimson red color scheme and piano black tendons on glow-in-the-dark material, web-like patterns in black stretched across chest, newly painted interchangeable heads sculpts including one grinning head sculpt and one with long sprawling tongue. Designed to be a semi-articulated collectible with the ability to perform head, arm, wrist, waist, and ankle movements. Showoff your unconventional display with this unique Venom (Carnage Red Version) Artist Mix figure now!

The toy should be available to pre-order shortly from Sideshow.com.

