Venom: Let There Be Carnage Trailer 2 Revealed

Sony Pictures has now released the second trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The trailer gives us more of a glimpse of the Carnage symbiote played by Woody Harrelson.

It looks like Cletus Kasady gets the Carnage symbiote after Eddie Brock visits him in prison. He bites his hand which may be the reason why he gets the symbiote later on in the movie.

Carnage looks pretty cool in this new trailer, and hopefully he has a lot of screentime. Another person that we see in the trailer is the character of Shriek played by Naomie Harris.

You can read a synopsis for the movie posted down below.

"One year after the events of Venom (2018), investigative journalist Eddie Brock struggles to adjust to life as the host of the alien symbiote Venom, which grants him super-human abilities in order to be a lethal vigilante. Brock attempts to reignite his career by interviewing serial killer Cletus Kasady, who becomes the host of the symbiote Carnage and escapes prison after a failed execution."

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is currently set to be released on September 15th, 2021 in the UK and September 24th, 2021 in the United States. The movie will be available to watch exclusively in cinemas.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: First Venom: Let There Be Carnage Trailer Is Here (more); Lego Venom Helmet Revealed Looks Cool (more); Venom: Let There Be Carnage Release Date Changed (more); Hot Toys Reveals Venom Figure From The Movie (more).

And here are some more related articles: Venom 2018 Now Getting Its Own Marvel Legends Toy (more); Venom 2 Gets A New Title And Release Date (more); Venom Blu-ray And DVD Special Features Revealed (more).

A few more: Venom Blu-ray And Digital HD Release Date Announced (more); Venom Opens Big At The Box Office In China (more).