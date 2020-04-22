Venom 2 Gets A New Title And Release Date

Sony Pictures has now revealed a new release date for its Venom sequel. The movie is also getting a brand new title which is not just Venom 2 as expected by many.

Venom 2 is now being called Venom: Let There Be Carnage. This title is self explanatory since it will feature the character of Carnage for the very first time in a live action movie.

Carnage will be played by Woody Harrelson who featured in a post-credits scene in the first movie. He was only Cletus Kasady in the first movie, so this new film he'll finally get his own symbiote suit.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage was going to be released this October 2020, but Covid-19 has delayed the film until mid next year. The new release date for the movie is now June 21st, 2021.

It's not the only Sony Marvel movie to be delayed as it was announced a few weeks ago that Jared Leto's Morbius is also getting a 2021 release date in March.

This could be evidence that the two movies could be connected.

The biggest question mark is if Tom Holland's Spider-Man will be in the film. This might be hard to do since that Spider-Man character is attached to Disney's own MCU.

Tom Hardy returns again to play Eddie Brock/Venom while Michelle Williams plays his love interest Anne Weying.

New to the film is the character of Shriek played by Naomie Harris. Comic book fans may know she's the love interest of Carnage!

