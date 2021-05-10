First Venom: Let There Be Carnage Trailer Is Here

Sony Pictures Entertainment has now released the first ever trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The movie will be released later this year.

The first Venom came out in October 2018 and the movie made well over $700 million at the Box Office. While critics didn't like the movie, it seems general audiences enjoyed it instead.

Due to the popularity of the first movie, a sequel was immediately announced to be released in 2020. However, the Covid-19 pandemic delayed the sequel until the year 2021.

The first trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage shows a bit more of Eddie Brock and how he has settled with life living with the Venom symbiote.

It appears the sequel is embracing the comedy roots of the first one.

That being said, the most interesting part of the first trailer is our first look at the character of Carnage as portrayed by Woody Harrelson.

This is the first ever time that the character of Carnage has been in a live-action movie or TV show.

You can read some small details about the movie below.

"Tom Hardy returns to the big screen as the lethal protector Venom, one of MARVEL’s greatest and most complex characters. Directed by Andy Serkis, the film also stars Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris and Woody Harrelson, in the role of the villain Cletus Kasady/Carnage."

Venom: Let There Be Carnage will be released in the United States on September 24th, 2021. It will be released in theaters.

