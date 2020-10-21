The Undertaker Set To Appear At WWE Survivor Series

It looks like The Undertaker will appear in WWE sooner rather than later. It has been reported that the legendary wrestler will be appearing at the 2020 Survivor Series.

The 2020 Survivor Series will mark 30 years since The Undertaker debuted in the WWE back at 1990. The WrestleVotes Twitter page made the report and it sounds interesting.

"The upcoming 11/22 Survivor Series PPV will be built around the 30th Anniversary of The Undertaker, including him making a live appearance on the show. A source states as of now, The Undertaker will not be wrestling at the event."

The Undertaker last wrestled at WrestleMania 26 in a pre-taped Bone yard match against AJ Styles. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the entire PPV was performed in front of zero fans in attendance.

It's a bit unfortunate that The Undertaker's 30th anniversary will not be experienced in front of fans, but it's really cool how he's been in WWE for three whole decades!

The Undertaker previously mentioned he's retired right now, although this does not mean he cannot still appear on WWE TV. Vince McMahon reportedly still wants him to wrestle, so it will be interesting to see if he gets back in the ring despite being "retired".

WWE Survivor Series will be on November 20th, 2020. It will be broadcast live on the WWE Network streaming service.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: WWE 2020 Draft Night 2 Roster Changes Revealed (more); WWE Draft 2020 Night 1 Changes Revealed (more); WWE Legend Road Warrior Animal Passes Away (more); Brock Lesnar Is No Longer With The WWE (more).

And here are some more related articles: Roman Reigns Is The New WWE Universal Champion (more); WWE SummerSlam Ends With Roman Reigns Return (more); Crazy Man Arrested After He Attempts To Kidnap WWE Star Sonya Deville (more).

A few more: WWE SummerSlam 2020 Card Revealed (more); Former WWE Wrestler 'Kamala' Sadly Passes Away (more).