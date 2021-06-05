Two New Star Wars: The Clone Wars Sets Revealed

The Lego Group has now revealed two great new sets based on the Season 7 of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. These sets are sure to be very popular with Star Wars fans.

The first set revealed is "Duel on Mandalore" that features a lightsaber battle between Ahsoka Tano vs Darth Maul. It comes with 147 pieces and costs $19.99 in the United States. It will be released worldwide on August 1st, 2021.

You can read a description of the toy posted down below from Lego.com.

"The set includes 2 LEGO minifigures: Ahsoka Tano with 2 lightsabers and Darth Maul with a double-bladed lightsaber for action-packed duels. A super gift idea for young Star Wars: The Clone Wars fans, it comes with step-by-step instructions so even LEGO newcomers can enjoy the building experience."

The second set being released on August 1st, 2021 as well is the Mandalorian Starfighter. It will be priced at $59.99 in the United States and comes with 544 pieces.

Aside from the cool looking ship, the minifigures you get include Bo-Katan Kryze, Gar Saxon and a Mandalorian Loyalist. You can read more details below from Lego.com.

Passionate Star Wars: The Clone Wars fans will love building and playing with this highly detailed LEGO® brick version of a Mandalorian Starfighter (75316).

Includes 3 new-for-August-2021 LEGO® minifigures: Bo-Katan Kryze, Gar Saxon and a Mandalorian Loyalist, all with blaster pistols (5 in total) and jetpacks, to inspire imaginative play.

Features an opening 2 LEGO® minifigure cockpit, 2 stud shooters, 2 spring-loaded shooters and adjustable wings – rotate vertically for landing; fold them down and rotate the cockpit for flight mode.

Great for solo or group play, this fun, action-packed building toy makes an awesome birthday present, holiday gift or special surprise for creative kids aged 9 and up.

The Mandalorian Starfighter measures over 2.5 in. (6 cm) high, 13 in. (33 cm) long and 11.5 in. (30 cm) wide and makes a striking display piece between playtime missions.

Thinking of buying this 544-piece building set for a Star Wars™ fan who is a LEGO® beginner? No problem. Step-by-step instructions are included so they can build with Jedi-like confidence.

Will you be picking up one or both of these sets later this year?

