First The Book of Boba Fett Trailer Finally Released

It may have been a bit overdue, but Disney and Lucasfilm have now revealed the first footage for The Book of Boba Fett TV show. Much like The Mandalorian, this show will be streaming exclusively on Disney+

The Book of Boba Fett continues where The Mandalorian Season 2 left off with Boba Fett overtaking Jabba the Hutt's palace on Tatooine.

Boba Fett killed off a fat Bib Fortuna who was the previous ruler after Jabba died in Return of the Jedi.

Temuera Morrison is back to play Boba Fett who is the clone son of Jango Fett from Attack of the Clones. He is joined by the character of Fennec Shand who is played by Ming-Na Wen.

While the new trailer did not spoil any of the story or big action sequences, it does tell us that Boba Fett will have a lot of enemies gunning for him on the planet of Tatooine.

He will also ride on the Slave-1 ship in the series too.

You can read a small synopsis and summary written by Lucasfilm of the show posted down below.

"Every galaxy has an underworld. Experience the new trailer for The Book of Boba Fett. The Original Series starts streaming December 29 on Disney+. “The Book of Boba Fett,” a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of “The Mandalorian,” finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate."

The show starts on December 29th and will be available to watch on Disney+.

