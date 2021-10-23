Star Wars The Black Series Rancor Toy Revealed

Hasbro has now revealed what its huge Rancor toy will look like. We've seen a Vintage Collection version before, but now we are getting the famous monster in the 6 inch Black Series line.

The toy will be priced at $350 USD and it will need over 9000 backers in order to be successful. The project is open until now and closes on until December 6th, 2021.

Further stretch goals are also going to be announced if more backers are gained. Rewards will be unlocked in the 11,000 and 13,500 backer points with more on the way announcing later.

The great thing about the Rancor is that he's 17.5 inches tall and has over 45 points of articulation! You can read more about the Rancor from the press release details down below.

"It’s time for the first EVER Star Wars™: The Black Series HasLab creation: Rancor™! If this campaign is successfully backed, the offering will include: Star Wars™: The Black Series Rancor™ Figure with an arm span of 42 inches (106.68 cm) from talon to talon, a height of 17.5 inches (44.45 cm), and the ability to extend to be 27 inches tall (68.58 cm) with arms raised up. This figure has over 45 points of articulation, more than The Black Series 29-point standard! Help us defeat the Rancor – you’re our only hope!"

Other successful Star Wars Haslab projects include Jabba's Barge as well as the Mandalorian's Razor Crest in the Vintage Collection line.

