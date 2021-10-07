Rumor: The Book of Boba Fett Scene Description Detailed

Even though The Book of Boba Fett is due out later this year, Disney and Lucasfilm have not released the first trailer for the show yet. However, a recent leak suggests the first scene description has been revealed.

According to an exclusive report from StarWars.net, there is a scene in the TV show where Boba Fett is controlling a Rancor. This scene description details can be seen posted down below.

"A reliable source has described a scene from The Book of Boba Fett to us. In the scene, Boba Fett will be encountering and quite possibly taming/controlling a rancor. Our source was not completely positive on whether Fett is fighting the beast or controlling it, but Fett is standing on the back of the Rancor’s neck and looks like he’s riding and controlling it, as it tears through a complex/city street on what is likely Tatooine. We consulted with a separate source who confirmed the scene is indeed in the series."

Although this scene does not spoil anything about the story, it sounds like the show will still have the same high production values first seen in The Mandalorian.

The website urges people not to share any images just in case Disney asks to remove them from social media.

It's expected the first footage from The Book of Boba Fett will air on November 12th. The show itself will be shown via Disney+ on December 29th.

