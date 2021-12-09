Star Wars Eclipse Video Game Trailer Released

It has been a while since the last time we've received a Star Wars video game, but more are on the way in the near future.

Lucasfilm has now announced a new video game based on the franchise called Star Wars Eclipse.

Star Wars Eclipse is based on the High Republic era which is hundreds of years before the events of The Phantom Menace. This means there are still lots of Jedi alive and thriving in this timeline.

While no recognizable characters were revealed in the trailer, Yoda is the only character that is old enough to have been living in this era. The game will allow you to play as multiple different characters though.

The game is being developed by Quantic Dream and Lucasfilm Games. Quantic Dream are famous for decision based games like Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls and Detroit: Become Human.

You can read a small synopsis for the video game posted down below.

"Star Wars Eclipse™ is the newest adventure in the High Republic era, now early in development by Quantic Dream. Learn more on www.StarWarsEclipse.com. Set during the High Republic era, Star Wars Eclipse™ is an intricately branching action-adventure game that can be experienced in many ways, and puts the destinies of multiple playable characters in your hands, created in collaboration between Quantic Dream and Lucasfilm Games."

Sadly, no release date has been revealed but hopefully it's not too far off from launching.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: The Hasbro Star Wars Black Series Rancor Isn't Going To Be Made (more); Star Wars Hasbro Rancor Black Series Is Unlikely To Be Backed (more); Lego Reveals Its Huge UCS Style AT-AT Star Wars Model (more); Hot Toys Reveals Shoretrooper Figure From Star Wars (more).

And here are some more related articles: Star Wars The Black Series Rancor Toy Revealed (more); Star Wars: Visions Is Surprisingly Good (more); Original Trilogy Editor Hates The Star Wars Movie Sequels (more).

A few more: Lego Star Wars Halloween Special Trailer Released (more); Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Releasing In 2022 (more).