Lego Reveals Its Huge UCS Style AT-AT Star Wars Model

The Lego Group has now revealed one of the company's biggest ever Star Wars sets that will be out later this month. During Black Friday weekend, you can try and get your hands on a new AT-AT model.

This AT-AT is huge because it's from the UCS range of models. It comes with 6785 pieces and will retail in the United States for $799.99. It will be available on November 26th, 2021.

The AT-AT is minifigure scale that also includes a whole interior. The 9 minifigures are five Snowtroopers, two AT-AT drivers, General Veers and even Luke Skywalker.

The interior was room for 40 minifigures and it includes the cockpit as well as some moving parts. You can read the full features of the toy below via Lego.com.

Build and display the first-ever LEGO® Star Wars™ Ultimate Collector Series version of an AT-AT (75313) from the Battle of Hoth in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

Includes 9 LEGO® Star Wars™ minifigures – General Veers, Luke Skywalker, Snowtrooper Commander, 4 Snowtroopers and 2 AT-AT Drivers – plus an information plaque to complete a stunning centrepiece.

This epic, buildable model features posable legs and head, opening hatches, cannons with a realistic recoil action, rotating cannons, bomb-drop hatch, and a hook to attach to Luke Skywalker’s line.

The AT-AT has panels that lift off to reveal the interior. The main body has space for up to 40 LEGO® minifigures, 4 speeder bikes (2 included) and the included E-Web heavy repeating blaster.

This 6,785-piece set offers a complex and rewarding build and makes the best birthday present or holiday gift for yourself, any Star Wars™ connoisseur and advanced LEGO® builder.

Measuring over 24.5 in. (62 cm) high, 27 in. (69 cm) long and 9.5 in. (24 cm) wide, this brick-built LEGO® Star Wars™ UCS model makes an awesome display piece in any room.

Are you a Star Wars™ fan who is new to LEGO® sets? Don’t worry. It comes with clear instructions so you can take your time and tackle this complex build step by step.

Collectible LEGO® Star Wars™ sets for adults are designed for discerning hobbyists who enjoy fun DIY projects to relax in a mindful and creative way.

LEGO® components meet stringent industry standards to ensure compatibility and a simple, strong connection for robust builds.

LEGO® bricks and pieces are tested in almost every way imaginable to make sure that they satisfy rigorous global safety standards.

If you order from Lego Stores and the website, you will also get Luke Skywalker's lightsaber minibuild as a free bonus gift,

