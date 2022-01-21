LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Release Date And New Trailer Revealed

TT Games has now announced the official release date for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. In the same announcement, a new trailer has also been revealed.

TT Games has revealed in a press release that LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will be released on all platforms on April 5th, 2022.

The game will be available for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

The new trailer shows that the game will have new combat physics allowing you to string combos. The shooting mechanics have also been improved and includes a cover system too.

Not to mention it will have a free play mode allowing you to play as over 300 characters from the Star Wars universe. There are also over 100 vehicles to pilot like the Millennium Falcon, TIE Fighters, X-wings and more.

You will be able to start playing which episode you want to play first, or you can do free roam and explore the many planets in the Star Wars galaxy.

It is also the first time that The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker will be immortalized in a video game.

You can view the new trailer for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga below. It's great the game is finally coming out after the many delays it had.

