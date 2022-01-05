Prototype Boba Fett Black Series Figure Announced

Hasbro has now announced yet another variation for Boba Fett for its main Black Series toy line. Collectors can now try to collect the Prototype Armor version of the character.

As some of you may know already, the Prototype Armor was a look for Boba Fett for a new type of stormtrooper to appear in The Empire Strikes Back. This is why the character was colored white.

In the end though, Boba Fett became a singular bounty hunter character and he wears green most of the time. You can read the announcement of the toy below from StarWars.com.

"Fun fact: Boba Fett’s now-iconic armor was actually designed for “super troopers” of the Empire. When that idea was abandoned, however, filmmakers repurposed the striking gear for a new bounty hunter. The rest is Star Wars history, and Hasbro’s stunning figure pays tribute to the earliest incarnation of a legend. Pre-order available starting Wednesday, January 5, at 10 a.m. PT."

It does not appear as if this toy is exclusive to a specific retailer, so you can try to pre-order it whenever and wherever you can.

A Book of Boba Fett figure with his new armor is also due out later this year sometime.

The Book of Boba Fett is streaming now and it's exclusive to the Disney+ service worldwide.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: The Book of Boba Fett Review 'Chapter 2: The Tribes of Tatooine' (more); Star Wars Eclipse Video Game Trailer Released (more); The Hasbro Star Wars Black Series Rancor Isn't Going To Be Made (more); Star Wars Hasbro Rancor Black Series Is Unlikely To Be Backed (more).

And here are some more related articles: Lego Reveals Its Huge UCS Style AT-AT Star Wars Model (more); Hot Toys Reveals Shoretrooper Figure From Star Wars (more); Star Wars The Black Series Rancor Toy Revealed (more).

A few more: Star Wars: Visions Is Surprisingly Good (more); Original Trilogy Editor Hates The Star Wars Movie Sequels (more).