First Trailer Released For Obi-Wan Kenpbi Trailer

Disney and Lucasfilm have now released the first trailer for the Obi-Wan Kenobi streaming show. The show will be available to stream exclusively via the Disney+ streaming service.

The show is set 10 years after the events of Revenge of the Sith and Obi-Wan Kenobi is hiding in Tatooine. The Inquisitors are working for Darth Vader and they are still on the hunt for surviving Jedi in the galaxy.

Luke Skywalker is still a kid and Obi-Wan Kenobi is watching over him. You can read the full synopsis for the show posted down below.

"The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. The series stars Ewan McGregor, reprising his role as the iconic Jedi Master, and also marks the return of Hayden Christensen in the role of Darth Vader. Joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie."

Obi-Wan Kenobi airs on May 25th, 2022. The show will have six episodes all directed by Deborah Chow.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Release Date And New Trailer Revealed (more); Star Wars Eclipse Video Game Trailer Released (more); The Hasbro Star Wars Black Series Rancor Isn't Going To Be Made (more); Star Wars Hasbro Rancor Black Series Is Unlikely To Be Backed (more).

And here are some more related articles: Lego Reveals Its Huge UCS Style AT-AT Star Wars Model (more); Hot Toys Reveals Shoretrooper Figure From Star Wars (more); Star Wars The Black Series Rancor Toy Revealed (more).

A few more: Star Wars: Visions Is Surprisingly Good (more); Original Trilogy Editor Hates The Star Wars Movie Sequels (more).