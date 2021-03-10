Two The Mandalorian Books Have Been Canceled

Sadly it looks like two books based on The Mandalorian are no longer being released in 2021. In their current form, they have both been canceled.

The first book that has been canceled is The Mandalorian Ultimate Visual Guide. It sounds like they want to release the book once the full series has ended.

DK Books US on Twitter made the shocking announcement. You can read the full post down below.

"Due to the ever-expanding world of The Mandalorian, we will no longer be publishing The Mandalorian Ultimate Visual Guide at this time, as the story continues to unfold on screen".

The other book being canned is an original novel that was based on the world of The Mandalorian. Again, the same reason was given.

Star Wars Books posted about this on its Twitter page. Details are below.

"Due to the ever-expanding world of The Mandalorian, we will no longer be publishing THE MANDALORIAN ORIGINAL NOVEL at this time, as the story continues to unfold on screen. We love working with author Adam Christopher (@ghostfinder) and are already working with him on a different book. We’re excited to share details with you in the future."

Hopefully the Visual Guide can be released once the whole series is complete sometime in the near future. The Visual Guides are always very popular among the Star Wars fan base.

