Star Wars: The Mandalorian: Guide to Season One Book Announced

The Visual Dictionary for The Mandalorian may have been canceled a few weeks ago, but an alternative book has now been announced. This new book is called Star Wars: The Mandalorian: Guide to Season One.

As exclusively revealed by ComicBookMovie.com, Star Wars: The Mandalorian: Guide to Season One is a new book that details everything you may want to know about the first season of the popular Disney+ show.

The book will be released on May 18th, 2021 and it will cost $17.99 USD. You can read a small blurb about the book posted down below from Forbidden Planet.

"A book dedicated to the first season of the successful hit live action series The Mandalorian, streaming on Disney+, featuring character files, plots, settings, and behind-the-scenes content. An in-depth look at the making of the hit show, exploring the adventures of the Mandalorian and the Child. This title features in-depth with rare images."

The book only comes with 96 pages which is shorter than the Visual Dictionary books. Still, it's a cool item to have since the aforementioned Visual Dictionary book was canceled.

The book also comes with never before seen photographs from the first season of the show which is pretty cool in itself.

The Mandalorian is available now to stream on Disney+. Season 1 and 2 are out already with Season 3 coming in 2022.

