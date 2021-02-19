IG-11 From The Mandalorian Gets A Hot Toy

Hot Toys has now revealed another brand new figure based on a character that appears in The Mandalorian. The new toy in question is the character of IG-11.

IG-11 may look like IG-88, but he's a new character voiced by Taika Waititi. Sadly, he only appeared in the first season of The Mandalorian.

Hot Toys announced the new figure on Facebook. You can read the full announcement below.

The dangerous IG-11 assassin droid is programmed with the Bounty Hunters Guild protocols, and it has a very particular set of skills to find and eliminate its targets! Today, Hot Toys is excited to unveil the final product of 1/6th scale IG-11 collectible figure from the highly acclaimed Star Wars: The Mandalorian collections. Captures fine details of the droid’s design, the approximately 36cm tall figure features a mechanical body with great articulations, skillfully applied weathering effects, two blasters, and a desert-themed figure base for display.

There are tons of other The Mandalorian characters getting the Hot Toys treatment. Some of the ones already announced are The Mandalorian himself, Grogu, Bo-Katan and even a new sculpt of Boba Fett!

Season 3 of the show is expected to air on Disney+ sometime in 2022. The Book of Boba Fett TV show is out first in December 2021.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Hot Toys Announces New Boba Fett Figure From The Mandalorian (more); Gina Carano Has Been Fired From The Mandalorian (more); Hot Toys Announces Life-Size Grogu Figure From The Mandalorian (more); Dark Troopers From The Mandalorian Get The Hot Toys Treatment (more).

And here are some more related articles: Transport Trooper From The Mandalorian Gets A Hot Toys Figure (more); The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 8 Review 'The Rescue' (Spoilers) (more); The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 7 Review 'The Believer' (Spoilers) (more).

A few more: The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 6 Review 'The Tragedy' (Spoilers) (more); Dave Filoni Talks About That Recent The Mandalorian Episode (more).