Ahsoka Tano And Grogu Hot Toys Figures Announced

Hot Toys has now announced two new figurines coming out very soon. The new toys are The Mandalorian versions of Ahsoka Tano and Grogu.

A Clone Wars Ahsoka Tano Hot Toys figure was announced a few weeks ago, but now you can get her in The Mandalorian form. This new model uses the likeness of actress Rosario Dawson.

Hot Toys announced the pair of new figures on Facebook. You can read the full announcement below.

"In the widely acclaimed The Mandalorian, our hero Din Djarin™ was quested to return the mysterious baby Grogu to his kind. In his journey across the galaxy, he was guided to seek out the former Jedi™ Ahsoka Tano on the forest planet of Corvus™ where Star Wars fans were elated to see the Togruta™ hero depicted in live-action for the first time! To further expand The Mandalorian collectible series, Hot Toys is delighted to introduce a new 1/6th scale collectible set from our proud DX Series, featuring Ahsoka Tano and Grogu for all Star Wars fans to enjoy! The highly-accurate Ahsoka collectible figure features a meticulously crafted head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs features and articulated head-tails, specialized physique, skillfully tailored outfit with fine details, a pair of lightsabers, interchangeable lightsaber blades emulating the weapon in motion, and a cloak. The Grogu collectible figure is featuring a newly developed head sculpt with great likeness, articulated head and arms. This special set specially features a forest theme backdrop and display base along with a lantern to recreate the memorable scene when Ahsoka and Grogu first meet. Enhance your Star Wars collection now with this amazing collectible set that captures the memorable scene between two beloved characters!"

The two new toys should be available to pre-order at participating retailers. Season 2 of The Mandalorian is available to stream now on Disney+.

