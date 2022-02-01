The Mandalorian Dark Trooper Attack Lego Set Revealed

Lego has now revealed a cool new set based on The Mandalorian TV show. This new set is called "Dark Trooper Attack".

The set is based on Season 2 where Luke Skywalker, with green lightsaber, saves the heroes from the Dark Troopers. In this set, you get three Dark Troopers and one Luke Skywalker minifigure.

The set is out worldwide on March 1st, 2022 and will retail in the United States for $29.99. The price is pretty expensive since the set only comes with a meager 166 pieces.

You can read the full features of the set below from Lego.com.

LEGO® Star Wars™ set for Luke Skywalker vs. Dark Troopers battles – Fans can relive Luke Skywalker’s return in Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 with this Dark Troopers Attack (75324) building toy

4 LEGO® minifigures – Luke Skywalker with a lightsaber, and 3 Dark Troopers, each with a blaster rifle, for creative role play

Brick-built Imperial Light Cruiser interior scene – A revolving elevator, rotating battle platform for Luke Skywalker and a sliding ‘Force’ platform for him to fend off a Dark Trooper

Gift idea for ages 8 and up – Give this 166-piece building toy as a holiday gift, birthday present or fun treat to creative kids who are into Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Portable play – The elevator/corridor measures over 4 in. (10 cm) high, 7 in. (18 cm) long and 3.5 in. (9 cm) wide and can fit in a child’s backpack with the LEGO® minifigures for play on the go

Digitally enhanced construction – Find instructions in the box and on the LEGO® Building Instructions app, which also has interactive viewing tools to add another dimension to the building experience

LEGO® Star Wars™ building toys for all ages – LEGO Star Wars sets let kids (and adult fans) recreate iconic scenes, dream up new stories or simply display the buildable models

Premium quality – LEGO® bricks and pieces meet demanding quality standards, ensuring that they connect simply and strongly

Safety assurance – LEGO® components are dropped, heated, crushed, twisted and carefully analyzed to make sure that they comply with strict global safety standards

