The Armorer's Mandalorian Forge Lego Set Revealed

The Lego Group has now revealed a new set based on the hit Disney+ show called The Mandalorian. The new toy released this week is The Armorer's Mandalorian Forge.

The set is based on Season 1 of the show and includes the three characters of The Armorer, The Mandalorian and Paz Vizsla (Heavy Mandalorian). The set will be released on September 1st for a price of $29.99 in the United States.

It comes with 258 pieces in total with three minifigures. You can read the specs of the toy below via Lego.com.

Fulfill a child’s passion for Star Wars: The Mandalorian and inspire them to construct and role-play their own stories with this detailed LEGO® brick model of The Armorer’s Mandalorian Forge (75319).

Includes 3 new-for-September-2021 LEGO® minifigures – The Mandalorian, Paz Vizsla and The Armorer – with cool weapons and accessory elements, including 2 jetpacks, to inspire imaginative play.

Features a Mudhorn logo over the entrance, detachable forge with flame elements, rotating exhaust hood and melting pot, Holocron, machinery, table with a hidden compartment and a storage cabinet.

The forge has lots of accessory elements for creative play, including an extra Mandalorian helmet, 3 beskar bars, a thermal detonator and broom, plus forged weapons and a blaster.

Fun to build and play with solo or as a group activity, this building toy makes the best birthday present, holiday gift or surprise treat for creative kids and any Star Wars™ fan aged 8 and up.

The Mandalorian Forge measures over 3.5 in. (9 cm) high, 7 in. (18 cm) wide and 6.5 in. (16 cm) deep and looks great displayed in a child’s bedroom between playtime adventures.

Thinking of buying this 258-piece buildable playset for a Star Wars™ fan who is new to LEGO® sets? No problem. It comes with illustrated, step-by-step instructions so they can build with confidence.

Other Lego sets based on The Mandalorian are already out now!

