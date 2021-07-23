Hasbro Reveals New Carbonized Star Wars Black Series Toys

Hasbro has now revealed new Star Wars The Black Series toys based on characters and troopers that appeared in The Mandalorian TV show. These are kind of re-released characters, although they are carbonized and come with new packaging.

As revealed on StarWars.com, you can soon own carbonized figures of Scout Trooper, Shoretrooper, and Paz Vizsla. The latter is the Heavy Blue Mandalorian that briefly appeared in the third episode of The Mandalorian TV show.

You can read the full announcement posted down below.

"Hasbro announced today new Carbonized Collection editions of Scout Trooper, Shoretrooper, and Paz Vizsla, all inspired by their appearance in The Mandalorian, for the vaunted 6-inch Star Wars: The Black Series line of action figures. In the Carbonized Collection, figures are treated with a sleek, metallic finish, while maintaining all the detail and articulation that are hallmarks of the Black Series. This marks the first complete Carbonized Collection wave dedicated to The Mandalorian since the deco’s debut in 2019; in addition, packaging for this range will also feature a Carbonized-style treatment, complementing the unique paint applications of the figures.

The three figures will be released in Spring 2022.

They are all Target exclusives if you live in the United States. It's a good chance to get the figures if you missed out on their normal previous releases from a few years ago.

