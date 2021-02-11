Hot Toys Announces New Boba Fett Figure From The Mandalorian

Hot Toys has now announced a new figure for Boba Fett based on one of his appearances in Season 2 of The Mandalorian. This figure should presumably have a new head sculpt depicting actor Temuera Morrison.

To be more specifically, this new Boba Fett is based on the character's appearance in The Mandalorian Chapter 14 called 'The Tragedy'. This is where the bald Boba Fett gets his armor back from the Razor Crest.

Only a small tease of the figure was revealed on Hot Toys' official Facebook page. You can read the full announcement posted down below.

"In exchange for the return of his Mandalorian armor, the famed bounty hunter has ensured the safety of the Child. Ready up for the next 1/6th scale figure reveal from Hot Toys’ feted collection celebrating the hit Star Wars™ series The Mandalorian streaming on Disney+!"

This is the first merchandise reveal for Boba Fett's new appearance in the Star Wars canon. Usually toys of the man are based on The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

We'll probably see more Boba Fett toys and merchandise released later this year. This is because the new TV show The Book of Boba Fett will be released this December exclusively on Disney+.

