New BTS Episode Of The Mandalorian Announced

Lucasfilm has now announced it will air another special behind-the-scenes episode of The Mandalorian later this year. This episode will solely focus on the Season 2 finale that featured the shocking appearance of Luke Skywalker!

A behind-the-scenes special was already aired for Season 2, but not much featured the Season 2 finale episode. Now that finale gets its own episode which will tell us more about that special appearance of Mark Hamill being Luke Skywalker yet again.

The special episode will be airing exclusively on the Disney+ streaming service on August 25th, 2021. You can read a short synopsis of the episode posted down below.

"Making of the Season 2 Finale” is a behind-the-scenes look at the making of this celebrated “chapter” of The Mandalorian, with a focus on the technology used for recreating Luke Skywalker. It delves into the collaborative process, including working with Mark Hamill, to create an authentic and fitting recreation, and explores the immense pressure and responsibility the filmmakers had in bringing back one of the most important characters in film history".

The Mandalorian has been a huge hit with the show earning 24 Emmy nominations this year. Hopefully it's able to be awarded as 'Best Drama' series because it's a really good show!

We will have to wait until next year to see the release of Season 3 though. 2021 instead features the debut of The Book of Boba Fett TV show this December.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Hot Toys Reveals Deluxe The Mandalorian And Grogu Figures (more); The Mandalorian Scout Trooper Hot Toys Look Finalized (more); Two The Mandalorian Books Have Been Canceled (more); IG-11 From The Mandalorian Gets A Hot Toy (more).

And here are some more related articles: Dark Troopers From The Mandalorian Get The Hot Toys Treatment (more); Transport Trooper From The Mandalorian Gets A Hot Toys Figure (more); The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 8 Review 'The Rescue' (Spoilers) (more).

A few more: The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 7 Review 'The Believer' (Spoilers) (more); The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 6 Review 'The Tragedy' (Spoilers) (more).