Transport Trooper From The Mandalorian Gets A Hot Toys Figure

Chapter 15 of The Mandalorian prominently featured the appearance of the Transport Trooper. Well now you can get a Hot Toys figurine of the character.

Din Djarin and Mayfeld disguised themselves as Transport Troopers in order for them to access an Imperial Terminal. You can now get a figure of their disguises.

Hot Toys announced the new figure on its official Facebook page. You can read the announcement below.

The Transport Trooper is the pilot of an Imperial Combat Assault Transports responsible for transporting highly volatile and explosive rhydonium to the remnant Imperial refinery on the planet of Morak where the mission proves to be deadly and dangerous… Now Hot Toys is excited to expand The Mandalorian collectible series and introduce the 1/6th scale Transport Trooper collectible figure! The highly-accurate collectible figure is specially crafted based on Transport Trooper as seen in The Mandalorian featuring skillfully developed helmet and armor, a fabric under-suit, a blaster, and a display base! Recruit this amazing new 1/6th scale collectible figure of the memorable Transport Trooper in your Star Wars collection today!

The Mandalorian Season 2 has just finished and it was a blast from start to finish. The series is due to continue with Season 3 airing next year. We will also get The Book of Boba Fett TV show in 2021 too!

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 8 Review 'The Rescue' (Spoilers) (more); The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 7 Review 'The Believer' (Spoilers) (more); The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 6 Review 'The Tragedy' (Spoilers) (more); Dave Filoni Talks About That Recent The Mandalorian Episode (more).

And here are some more related articles: The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 5 Review 'The Jedi' (Spoilers) (more); New Lego The Mandalorian Set Revealed (more); The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 4 Review 'The Siege' (Spoilers) (more).

A few more: More The Mandalorian Products Announced For Mando Mondays (more); The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 3 Review 'The Heiress' (Spoilers) (more).