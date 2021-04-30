Hot Toys Reveals Kylo Ren Figure From Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Hot Toys has now announced the final look for the Kylo Ren figure from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

There have been Kylo Ren Hot Toys figures in the past, but this one includes the red cracks that was seen in the last Star Wars movie that came out in 2019.

You can also unmask the figure to see Adam Driver's likeness.

Hot Toys revealed the final look of the figure on Facebook. You can read the full announcement below.

Son of Han Solo and Leia Organa, Ben Solo renamed himself Kylo Ren after turning to the dark side of the Force. While serving the evil First Order, Kylo kills his father and makes it his mission to destroy all the remnants of the Jedi Order. But the path isn’t easy, as Kylo often feels the pull of the light side of the Force causing struggles of good and evil within him. Today, Hot Toys is excited to reveal the final product of 1/6th scale Kylo Ren collectible Figure to recreate the unforgettable scenes from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The 1/6th scale Kylo Ren figure is crafted based on his appearance in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, features a battle damaged LED light-up helmeted head, a newly developed head, finely tailored outfit, a LED light-up lightsaber, an interchangeable lightsaber blade emulating the weapon in motion, and figure stand!

The new Kylo Ren figure should be available soon to pre-order. You can watch Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker now both on Blu-ray or on Disney+.

