Hot Toys Reveals 1/4th Scale Spider-Man: Homecoming Figure

Several years ago Hot Toys already released a 1/6th scale toy of Spider-Man from Spider-Man: Homecoming the movie. Now the company is releasing a brand new toy, but this time it's 1/4th scale.

To put this into perspective, the new Spider-Man toy stands at a huge 43.5cm tall. This is much taller than the usual 1/6th scale that Hot Toys is renowned for.

Hoy Toys revealed the new toy on its official Facebook page. You can read the full announcement posted down below.

Young Peter Parker tries to balance his life as an ordinary high school student with his newfound identity - Spider Man, but finds himself on the trail of the Vulture, a new menace prowling the skies of New York City. Recreated with amazing details, Hot Toys is excited today to share with fans the 1/4th scale Spider-Man collectible figure final product from Spider-Man: Homecoming collection series. Measuring approximately 43.5cm tall, the 1/4th scale Spider-Man figure is crafted based on the battling suit given to Peter Parker by Tony Stark, features a newly developed head sculpt of Tom Holland as Peter Parker with remarkable likeness, a newly developed masked head sculpt with five pairs of interchangeable eye pieces, a newly developed specialized body, a greatly detailed costume, a pair of magnetically attachable web-wings, highly-accurate accessories include Spider Drone, projection mapping, smart phone, backpack, Spider-Man mask, spider-web shooting effect parts, and a LED light-up diorama figure base inspired by the final fight scene between Spider-Man and the Vulture. The deluxe version includes additional Vulture themed diorama parts designed to be interchangeable to upgrade your diorama display. Furthermore, a SPECIAL EDITION of this Quarter Scale Spider-Man figure offers a hologram panel as the bonus accessory only available in selected markets.

The new Spider-Man toy should be available soon to pre-order where Hot Toys figures are usually sold worldwide.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: The Mandalorian Scout Trooper Hot Toys Look Finalized (more); Hot Toys Reveals New Tony Stark Avengers: Endgame Figure (more); Ahsoka Tano And Grogu Hot Toys Figures Announced (more); Hot Toys Reveals New Comic Book Style Iron Man Figure (more).

And here are some more related articles: Batman Begins Hot Toys Figurine Announced (more); The Winter Soldier Gets The Hot Toys Treatment (more); Knightmare Batman and Black Suit Superman Hot Toys Set Revealed (more).

A few more: Wanda And Vision From WandaVision Hot Toys Revealed (more); Hot Toys Fully Reveals Bo-Katan Kryze Figure (more).