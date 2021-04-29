Captain America Hot Toys Figure Announced From The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

Hot Toys has now announced a new toy of Captain America. This toy isn't of Steve Rogers though as it's the Sam Wilson version of Captain America seen in the last episode of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

Unlike the annoying Marvel Legends version of Captain America, you don't need to buy extra toys to assemble the wings. In the Hot Toys iteration, the wings are actually included with the figure!

Hot Toys announced and revealed the new figure on Facebook. You can read the full announcement posted down below.

Teaming up with Bucky Barnes against the Flag Smashers rebel group, Sam Wilson a.k.a The Falcon suits up again but in a new outfit with his signature wings, reclaims the symbolic shield once wielded by Steve Rogers and the complicated legacy that comes with being the new Captain America in the conclusion of Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series. Today, Hot Toys is very excited to introduce the new Captain America as a 1/6th scale collectible figure in the completely new outfit and highly poseable mechanical wings that allows a great range of motion to recreate stunning scenes from the highly-acclaimed series. Masterfully crafted based on the appearance of Anthony Mackie as the new Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series finale, the figure features a newly developed head with face gaiter and goggles; a newly designed tactic outfit in blue, white and red color scheme with a Star emblem; Captain America’s iconic shield; a flight back pack, a Redwing drone, and detailed recreation of the massive wings measures approximately 80cm wide, designed with extended articulation for incredible action scenes. The new Captain is here! Don’t miss out on the chance and pre-order it today!

The figure should be available to pre-order very soon. Hopefully more figures from the show are announced in the near future from Hot Toys.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Hot Toys Reveals 1/4th Scale Spider-Man: Homecoming Figure (more); The Mandalorian Scout Trooper Hot Toys Look Finalized (more); Hot Toys Reveals New Tony Stark Avengers: Endgame Figure (more); Ahsoka Tano And Grogu Hot Toys Figures Announced (more).

And here are some more related articles: Hot Toys Reveals New Comic Book Style Iron Man Figure (more); Batman Begins Hot Toys Figurine Announced (more); The Winter Soldier Gets The Hot Toys Treatment (more).

A few more: Knightmare Batman and Black Suit Superman Hot Toys Set Revealed (more); Wanda And Vision From WandaVision Hot Toys Revealed (more).