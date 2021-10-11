Early Ghostbusters: Afterlife Rotten Tomatoes Rating Revealed

Sony Pictures surprised everyone with an early screening of Ghostbusters: Afterlife at the NYCC event this past weekend. With many people seeing the film, the first reviews have already dropped.

The movie isn't out until November 19th, but the reviews are out over a month early. If we look at the Rotten Tomatoes rating of the film, the movie currently has an 83% approval score.

Currently 24 reviews are positive and only 5 of them are negative. The movie has an average score of 7.10/10 meaning we are looking at many 3.5/5 stars for this film.

Most of the reviewers like the fact that this film pays homage to the two original movies from the '80s. Some reviewers even like this movie better than Ghostbusters II!

Many people did not like the 2016 Ghostbusters reboot mainly because it pretended as if the older films didn't exist. This newer movie is better since it's a proper sequel to the '80s films.

We will have to wait later to see what the Audience Score for the film is. You can see a synopsis for the movie below.

"When a single mother and her two children move to a new town, they soon discover that they have a connection to the original Ghostbusters and their grandfather's secret legacy."

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is out in cinemas in North America on November 19th, 2021.

