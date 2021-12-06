The Matrix Resurrections Trailer 2 Revealed

Warner Bros has once again released another new trailer for the highly anticipated The Matrix Resurrections movie. The movie stars both Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as Neo and Trinity respectively.

Both characters died at the end of The Matrix Revolutions so it will be interesting to see how they come back in this new movie. Younger versions of Morpheus and Agent Smith are also in the new film.

Trailer 2 for the movie shows more action as well as locations. It also treats us to new powers that Neo will have. You can read a synopsis for the film down below.

"In “The Matrix Resurrections,” return to a world of two realities: one, everyday life; the other, what lies behind it. To find out if his reality is a physical or mental construct, to truly know himself, Mr. Anderson will have to choose to follow the white rabbit once more. And if Thomas…Neo…has learned anything, it’s that choice, while an illusion, is still the only way out of—or into— the Matrix. Of course, Neo already knows what he has to do. But what he doesn’t yet know is the Matrix is stronger, more secure and more dangerous than ever before. Déjà vu."

The Matrix Resurrections releases in cinemas and on HBO Max on December 22nd, 2021.

