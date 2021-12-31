Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Synopsis Revealed

The first trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was released as a post credits scene for Spider-Man: No Way Home Now it looks like we have the first full synopsis.

The Cosmic Circus found a new synopsis that was released for the film in Japan.

While the synopsis does not spoil any special cameos, it does reveal like the trailer that an evil Doctor Strange could be the main villain of the film.

You can read the full synopsis posted down below.

"The door of the multiverse, full of mystery and madness, opens.” “Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called “the Multiverse.” To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers’ most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange …” “Director Sam Raimi, who has expressed a unique world view, will captivate the whole world with overwhelming scale and unprecedented visual experience that will transcend time and space!”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness releases in North America on May 6th, 2022.

