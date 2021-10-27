Pixar Releases Teaser Trailer For Buzz Lightyear Movie

Pixar and Disney have now released the first teaser trailer for the Buzz Lightyear movie. This movie is simply called Lightyear and it tells us the story of Buzz as a space man.

In Toy Story, Buzz was just a toy and he didn't actually go up into space to explore the galaxy.

In this movie however, it portrays as if Buzz Lightyear was a real person and it will tell us his backstory.

The movie Lightyear is different though to the animated Buzz Lightyear of Star Command series that aired over two decades ago. This is a new origin story for the character.

One disappointing fact about the new film is that Buzz is not voiced by Tim Allen. In this movie, he is instead voiced by Chris Evans of Captain America fame.

You can read a synopsis of the movie posted by Pixar and Disney below.

To infinity and … 🚀 Experience the origin story of a Space Ranger in Disney and Pixar’s #Lightyear, in theaters Summer 2022. 💫 Check out a brand-new trailer for Disney and Pixar’s “Lightyear,” an original feature film releasing June 17, 2022. The sci-fi action-adventure presents the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear—the hero who inspired the toy—introducing the legendary Space Ranger who would win generations of fans. Chris Evans lends his voice to Buzz. Annie Award-winning director and veteran Pixar animator Angus MacLane helms “Lightyear.” Galyn Susman produces.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Sony Debuts First Uncharted Movie Trailer (more); Tom Hardy Talks About Critical Reception Of First Venom Movie (more); Super Mario Bros.

Animated Movie Voice Cast Announced (more); Original Trilogy Editor Hates The Star Wars Movie Sequels (more).

And here are some more related articles: Injustice Animated Movie Trailer Released (more); Movie Review: The Suicide Squad (more); Movie Review: Snake Eyes (more).

A few more: New Dragon Ball Super Movie Is Called DBS: Super Hero (more); Movie Review: Space Jam: A New Legacy (more).