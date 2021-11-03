Another Morbius Trailer Has Been Released

Covid-19 has pretty much ruined the release dates for many Hollywood movies over the past two years. Well with vaccines increasing, the ease of restrictions have been lifted and cinemas are mostly open.

Sony has now released a new trailer to show Morbius which will be out in cinemas on January 2022. Jared Leto already played Joker in Suicide Squad, but now he plays a Marvel character named Morbius.

Morbius is a vampire-like character and has powers like a bat.

Unlike Batman, he actually has super powers that other humans don't have. In the comics he faces up against Blade, but it looks like Blade isn't appearing in the new movie.

The only other interesting actor in the movie is Michael Keaton. Many people believe he will play the role of Adrian Toomes again who is the Vulture from Spider-Man: Homecoming.

You can read the official synopsis for the movie below.

"One of Marvel’s most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar® winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?"

Morbius releases on January 28th, 2022 in North America.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Pixar Releases Teaser Trailer For Buzz Lightyear Movie (more); Sony Debuts First Uncharted Movie Trailer (more); Tom Hardy Talks About Critical Reception Of First Venom Movie (more); Super Mario Bros.

Animated Movie Voice Cast Announced (more).

And here are some more related articles: Original Trilogy Editor Hates The Star Wars Movie Sequels (more); Injustice Animated Movie Trailer Released (more); Movie Review: The Suicide Squad (more).

A few more: Movie Review: Snake Eyes (more); New Dragon Ball Super Movie Is Called DBS: Super Hero (more).