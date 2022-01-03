Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City Is A Terrible Movie

The previous Resident Evil movies were terrible mainly because of bad editing and bad acting. Not to mention the films did not really follow the same storylines as outlined in the video games.

With the Milla Jovovich Resident Evil movies now finished, Sony Pictures has now released a reboot movie featuring a new cast.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is a new film that loosely follows the plot of the first two games.

Even though the new film is supposed to be more faithful to the video games, the movie is still pretty bad.

It's also worth mentioning that a lot of the actors don't look like their video game counterparts. Albert Wesker, Jill Valentine and Leon Kennedy are miscast.

Wesker does not sport his iconic sunglasses until at the very end, while Jill Valentine has curly hair for some reason. The only characters that look decent are Claire Redfield and Chris Redfield.

Speaking of Leon, this movie makes him out to be incompetent and dumb.

In the video games Leon is a badass, but in this film he's a clueless rookie that sucks at everything. The only cool thing he does in the whole film is fire from a rocket launcher at the end.

I also feel it was a bad idea to try and cram two games into one movie.

There is no real focus as the movie swaps back to the mansion and police station many times, even though both stories aren't exactly related to one another.

The acting is mostly terrible and Leon Kennedy is again the biggest flaw of the film. The acting feels like what you would see from a high school student film or something like that.

Another reason why this movie is bad is the lack of horror and action. While the Milla Jovovich movies featured lots of bloody action, there is tons of boring talking segments in this new movie.

The movie is also full of cheap jump scares, but the movie is neither frightening or entertaining to watch. For a film that is just over 100 minutes long, I expected it to have a lot more action and horror.

Even if you are a fan of the video games, it's best to avoid Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City.

The story and characters are unfaithful to the game, plus the movie is surprisingly boring and features a lack of action for a B film.

Verdict: 2/5 stars

