DC FanDome 2021 Proved To Be A Huge Success For Warner Bros

Warner Bros held its second annual DC FanDome over the weekend and it looks like the event turned out to be a huge success. The streamed live event got way more viewers than it did last year.

Thanks to the reveals of The Batman, The Flash and lots of other upcoming movies and TV shows, this year's DC FanDome earned 66 million views worldwide.

This is three times more than the views earned last year. The Batman trailer 2 already has over 26 million views on YouTube.

As reported by ComicBookMovie.com, WarnerMedia's CEO Ann Sarnoff commented about the event's success. You can read her comments posted down below.

"With triple the fan traffic of last year, DC FanDome 2021 exceeded all of our expectations. We continue to innovate across the company in service of our fans, and I cannot overstate the creativity and hard work that went into this highly curated, global digital event. We gave fans what they wanted – the very best of all things DC – and their engagement and response have been fantastic. We’re as excited as they are to deliver on all the great content DC FanDome highlighted."

The first DC FanDome happened in order to entertain and inform fans that were bored during the pandemic.

Well it looks like the event will continue in the foreseeable future as millions of viewers love getting updates on upcoming DC projects.

