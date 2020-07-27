Tenet Has A Release Date Everywhere Else Outside The US

Since the US has done a poor job of containing and getting rid of Covid-19, Warner Bros has announced that it will be releasing Tenet everywhere else by the end of August instead.

Warner Bros has announced that starting from August 26th, 2020, Tenet will be releasing in over 70 other countries from around the world.

Some of the countries included are Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Russia and the United Kingdom. New Zealand is also another country added to that list.

If you live in the US, select cities will have the movie on September 3rd, 2020. This is over Labor Weekend, although Warner Bros did not state which cities will be getting the movie yet.

There is no release date yet for Tenet in China so people in that country will have to wait. It remains to be seen if Warner Bros will also do a similar strategy for Wonder Woman 1984 too.

Warner Bros and Tenet's director Christopher Nolan wants the movie to debut in cinemas and not at home like Trolls: World Tour. This is mainly because the movie cost well over $200 million to make!

Tenet was originally going to come out on July 17th, 2020, but the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic changed those plans.

You can look at the synopsis for Tenet posted down below.

"Armed with only one word--Tenet--and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time."

