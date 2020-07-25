Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Movie Now Has An Official Release Date

Due to the success of the first Sonic the Hedgehog movie, Paramount Pictures has now announced the official release date for the follow up film.

Before Covid-19 ruined the entire movie industry, Sonic the Hedgehog came out in February and made over $300 million at the Box Office. This made the film one of the highest grossing video game movies of all time.

The movie also broke the video game movie curse because Sonic the Hedgehog proved to be a hit for fans that watched the movie. Due to all of this, a release date for the sequel has been dropped.

Earlier this week, Paramount Pictures has announced that Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will be released April 8th, 2022. Paramount Pictures is hoping the movie can repeat the first one's success.

What we do know is that Sonic's friend Tails will be in the movie.

Tails featured in a post-credits scene and he looks pretty good in the movie. It remains to be seen if any other friends of Sonic will be appearing in the sequel.

The first Sonic the Hedgehog is available now on DVD, Blu-ray and Digital. You can read the synopsis for the first movie posted down below.

"The world needed a hero -- it got a hedgehog. Powered with incredible speed, Sonic embraces his new home on Earth -- until he accidentally knocks out the power grid, sparking the attention of uncool evil genius Dr. Robotnik. Now, it's supervillain vs. supersonic in an all-out race across the globe to stop Robotnik from using Sonic's unique power to achieve world domination."

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Avengers: Endgame Director Would Like To Tackle A Star Wars Movie (more); Michael Keaton Could Be Back As Bruce Wayn/Batman In The Flash Movie (more); Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Movie Will Be Happening (more); Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Is The Least Successful Sequel Trilogy Movie (more).

And here are some more related articles: Warner Bros Delays The Batman And Other Superhero Movies (more); Marvel Reveals New Release Dates For All Its Movies (more); Many Hollywood Movies Delayed Thanks To Covid-19 (more).

A few more: No Time To Die Is The Longest James Bond Movie Ever (more); Movie Review: Sonic the Hedgehog (more).