Warner Bros Delays The Batman And Other Superhero Movies

Thanks to Covid-19 affecting the production schedules for a lot of movies, movie studios are now announcing new release dates for many films.

While many 2020 releases have been pushed back, this has also affected many movies releasing in 2021 as well. Warner Bros has announced today three superhero movies that have been delayed or moved.

The Batman was originally coming out on June 25th, 2021 during the Summer blockbuster season. However, production for the movie halted earlier this year and that date has to be changed.

The newly announced release date for the film is now October 1st, 2021. While this is outside the blockbuster season, Warner Bros earned a lot of money last year releasing Joker in the month of October.

The Batman is expected to gross over $1 billion worldwide since the likes of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League previously failed to reach that benchmark.

It's not only 2021 affected by the change as some 2022 movies have also been moved by Warner Bros too!

Shazam 2 was releasing on April 1st, 2022 but now the film is coming out on November 4th, 2022. The Flash has changed its release date too coming out on June 3rd, 2022.

Warner Bros has yet to announce when Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam movie will be out. Like the other films, its production has been halted as the world tries to get rid of Covid-19.

