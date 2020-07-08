Avengers: Endgame Director Would Like To Tackle A Star Wars Movie

Avengers: Endgame is literally the biggest movie of all time as it made the most money at the Box Office last year nearly making $3 billion worldwide.

There's probably nothing bigger than it, but the movie's director would like to tackle Star Wars one day.

ComicBook.com had a chance to chat with Joe Russo who is one of the directors for Avengers: Endgame. In terms of Star Wars, the director wants to give the series a new direction with newer characters.

You can read his comments on the matter posted down below.

"I mean, I love the sandbox that [Jon] Favreau is playing in right now, and the timeframe that he’s exploring in the Star Wars universe. I mean, obviously it was hugely important to us as kids and hugely important to our desire to become filmmakers. I don’t know that there’s particularly [a character]… I mean, I think a lot of the stories have been told that started with the original universe. I’d be interested in seeing completely new directions in the story and maybe new characters in a completely different time period would be really interesting."

As of right now, Disney has only scheduled a new Star Wars movie to be out in the year 2022.

There's still no indication which Star Wars movie will be released first, but we do know that it won't be related to the Skywalker saga timeline.

As of right now, Disney is concentrating on Star Wars TV shows on Disney+ like The Mandalorian and Obi Wan Kenobi.

