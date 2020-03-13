Many Hollywood Movies Delayed Thanks To Covid-19

Due to the effect of Covid-19 spreading like wildfire all around the world, many Hollywood studios are now delaying their movies that were supposed to be out very soon.

The biggest delay is Universal announcing that F9 will be delayed until April 2021. This is a big delay as the movie was originally coming out in May 2020.

You can read the full Facebook announcement of the delay below.

"To our family of Fast fans everywhere, We feel all the love and the anticipation you have for the next chapter in our saga. That’s why it’s especially tough to let you know that we have to move the release date of the film. It’s become clear that it won’t be possible for all of our fans around the world to see the film this May. We are moving the global release date to April 2021, with North America opening on April 2. While we know there is disappointment in having to wait a little while longer, this move is made with the safety of everyone as our foremost consideration. Moving will allow our global family to experience our new chapter together. We’ll see you next spring. Much love, Your Fast Family"

Disney has also delayed the release dates for Mulan and New Mutants. No new release dates have been given, but these both movies will no longer be released in the months of March and April.

The last big movie delayed due to the virus is A Quiet Place Part II. Much like the other movies, no new release date has been announced, but its original March date is no longer happening.

