Marvel Reveals New Release Dates For All Its Movies

Due to the worldwide outbreak of Covid-19 (Coronavirus), many movie studios have had to delay several of their summer blockbusters.

Marvel Studios and Disney have now announced new release dates for all of its upcoming movies in the next two years.

Black Widow was originally going to be released this May in North America, but now the movie has been delayed until November. It will be released around the same time as the James Bond film No Time To Die.

Due to Black Widow shifting, this caused a domino effect as every other Marvel film has also been pushed back. You can see all of the new release dates posted down below.

Black Widow - November 6th, 2020

Eternals - February 12th, 2021

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - May 7th, 2021

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - November 5th, 2021

Thor: Love and Thunder - February 18th, 2022

Black Panther II - May 6th, 2022

Captain Marvel 2 - July 8th, 2022

Disney still hasn't announced a new release date for New Mutants.

The movie was due out in April 2020, but has been delayed indefinitely. The film is expected to be released theatrically and not as a part of Disney+ as some people suggested.

Sony has not announced if the third MCU Spider-Man movie will be affected by the recent changes. The film is still due for release in 2021.

