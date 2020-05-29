Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Movie Will Be Happening

The first Sonic the Hedgehog movie came out earlier this year and it's arguably the best ever video game movie of all time. Due to the movie's success, the film will have a sequel in the immediate future.

As reported by Variety, a Sonic the Hedgehog sequel is in the works. Director Jeff Howler is back to direct again while writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller are also returning to pen the script.

It's expected John Marsden is coming back while Jim Carrey will reportedly play Dr Robotnik who will be bald in the new movie.

Another character we know will be in the movie is Sonic's best friend Tails. Tails appeared in the first movie in a post-credits scene.

The sequel is still in the planning phases so an official release date has yet to be determined. If things go according to plan, the movie should be released in either 2022 or 2023.

The first film was delayed for several months since many people hated the original look of Sonic. Paramount Pictures made the animators change Sonic's look and this paid off in the end.

The Sonic the Hedgehog film cost $95 million to make and made a worldwide Box Office earning of $306.8 million.

It is one of the highest grossing movies ever based on a video game. Not to mention it's also one of the best video game movies ever since it captures the main character perfectly.

