Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Is The Least Successful Sequel Trilogy Movie

When Disney purchased Star Wars back in 2012, this was expected to make the company lots of money. While Star Wars is still a valuable franchise, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker sadly earned much less money than its immediate predecessors.

As reported by Deadline, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was the least successful sequel trilogy movie. The film did not earn huge profits compared to the likes of 2015's The Force Awakens and 2017's The Last Jedi.

The budget for the film was a whopping $275 million with a total global cost of $627 million.

In total, the movie made Disney a profit of $300 million. This is lower than the $319.6 million profit made by even Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

The Force Awakens made a profit of over $780 million thanks to the film grossing well over $2 billion at the global Box Office. The Last Jedi on the other hand earned a decent $417.5 million profit from a $1.3 billion Box Office gross.

The only Disney Star Wars film that The Rise of Skywalker beat was the $77 million loss Lucasfilm made for releasing Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Disney right now is taking a mini break from releasing Star Wars movies. The next Star Wars movie isn't going to be out until the year 2020.

For now, Disney is instead focusing on live action Star Wars TV shows for Disney+. At the moment, The Mandalorian has been a huge success so far with more TV shows to come in the near future.

