No Time To Die Is The Longest James Bond Movie Ever

No Time To Die will be the last movie that Daniel Craig is starring as James Bond and a lot of people are hyped about it.

The movie is also reportedly going to be the longest James Bond movie ever in terms of its duration.

As reported by Collider, Regel Cinemas has put up a runtime for No Time To Die and fans better go to the toilet before they watch the movie.

If you want to see the movie without any toilet breaks, you will have to stay in your seat for two hours and 43 minutes. This is the first time a James Bond flick will be close to three hours long.

The previous longest James Bond movie was Spectre which clocked in at 148 minutes in length. Historically, James Bond film have usually only been 2 hours long so these recent movies are getting longer and longer.

However it makes sense for No Time To Die to be this long because it's the final movie for the Daniel Craig version of the character.

After all, Avengers: Endgame had its finale last year and that movie was three hours long!

No Time To Die will be released in the UK first on April 2nd, 2020. The film will then be released in North America on April 10th, 2020. You can read the official synopsis for the film posted down below.

"In No Time To Die, James Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology."

