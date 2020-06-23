Michael Keaton Could Be Back As Bruce Wayn/Batman In The Flash Movie

Due to The Flash's ability to be able to visit different multi-verses, this gives movie writers a lot of possibilities to bring back older characters.

Thanks to this, there is a chance we can see Michael Keaton play Bruce Wayne/Batman in the new Flash movie!

This comes from an exclusive report from The Wrap.

Michael Keaton is in talks to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne in The Flash movie. This is in the early stages so there's no info on how big or small his role will be in the new film.

This will not be the first time that the Ezra Miller version of The Flash meets someone from the multi-verse.

In the CW crossover called "Crisis on Infinite Earths, Miller got to briefly meet the Grant Gustin Flash from the CW TV show of the same name.

At this stage it's unknown if more DC properties will be crossing over to the current DCEU timeline. It's possible the Joaquin Phoenix Joker and the Robert Pattinson Batman will remain in their own universes at the moment.

There's a good chance the Henry Cavill Superman could appear in The Flash as Cavill might be making cameos in many upcoming DC movies. Superman and The Flash already met in the 2017 version of the Justice League movie.

As of right now, The Flash movie is still in early stages of development. It's unknown when the release date will be!

