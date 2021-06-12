Temuera Morrison Talks Briefly About The Book of Boba Fett

Even though The Book of Boba Fett TV show has finished shooting, little is still known about the next Star Wars show. However, actor Temuera Morrison has now mentioned a few details about the show in a new interview.

In an interview with Rotten Tomatoes, Morrison reveals that the new show will look briefly look at a past of Boba Fett.

The big elephant in the room is that people want to know where he's been all this time after Return of the Jedi.

You can read his comments posted down below.

"Well, we can’t say too much, but we’re going to see his past and where he’s been since The Empire Strikes Back. Somebody pointed out he’s been kind of stuck in this one place, and now’s the time to actually go back in time and check out his journey and find out more about him."

Elsewhere in the interview, Morrison confirms that Robert Rodriguez has been enlisted to direct many of episodes of the show. Robert Rodriguez previously directed a Boba Fett heavy episode in the second season of The Mandalorian.

The Book of Boba Fett will debut on Disney+ in December 2021. Hopefully we can see the first trailer from the show very soon!

