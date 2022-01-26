The Book of Boba Fett Review 'Chapter 5: Return of The Mandalorian'

The Book of Boba Fett episode 5 was an interesting one. This is because the entire episode was about The Mandalorian as Boba Fett had no footage whatsoever!

While Boba Fett as a character took a break, we finally got to see what The Mandalorian was doing after Season 2 ended.

You could say that this was a preview of Season 3, and it looks like we'll see more of the character in Boba Fett's own show.

In this episode, The Mandalorian is on a halo type ring world we he is getting a bounty from someone working inside a butchery.

He still has his Darksaber as well as Beskar Spear. He manages to kill all the bad guys in a very awesome scene.

As for what he has been doing, The Mandalorian meets up again with Paz Vizla and The Armorer. They are the only three characters left from their clan after they were purged back on the Nevarro planet.

Paz Vizla wants the Darksaber back from The Mandalorian because his ancestor forged it thousands of years ago. His ancestor was the first Mandalorian and a Jedi.

With The Armorer watching, The Mandalorian and Paz Vizla have a cool one-on-one battle. The Mandalorian isn't good at using the Darksaber, although he bested Vizla in combat.

The Mandalorian gets a chance to keep the Darksaber, although he has to leave the group. This is because The Armorer does not approve that he removed his helmet on more than one occasion.

Since he has no spaceship, The Mandalorian leaves on public transport to visit Peli Motto on Tatooine. According to her, she has a new spaceship for Din Jarin.

Sadly, she does not have the Razor Crest for him. She instead is still fixing a Naboo Starfighter from The Phantom Menace. It still needs fixing and The Mandalorian agrees to help her with it.

The rest of the episode is kind of uneventful as the two complete the new Naboo Starfighter. Instead of being yellow, it's all shiny and silver like his Beskar armor.

The Mandalorian even takes it on a test run. It's a really fast spaceship and it even has a spot for Grogu to sit inside too. Although I'm not sure where he can store bounties as there's no more room!

Fennec Shand comes to tell him that Boba Fett needs his help. The episode ends with The Mandalorian agreeing to help Boba, but he wants to meet Grogu first.

Overall, this episode was great because it felt like The Mandalorian Season 3.

The Mandalorian is also more badass than Boba Fett has been. That being said, Boba Fett fans will be disappointed this week since Fett did not even appear on his own show!

It sounds like even more footage of The Mandalorian will come in next week's episode. Hopefully an action packed finale is planned for Boba Fett in episode 7 instead.

