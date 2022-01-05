The Book of Boba Fett Review 'Chapter 2: The Tribes of Tatooine'

The Book of Boba Fett continues with its second week with an episode called 'The Tribes of Tatooine'. Much like the first episode before it, this episode focuses more on Boba Fett's time with the Tusken Raider tribe.

Before we get to see the main flashback scenes, Boba Fett and Fennec Shand are interrogating the assassin that attacked them in last week's episode. They teased him with a Rancor and he confessed that the Mayor hired him.

The present day doesn't have much of a story, although Boba Fett is challenged for the throne by Jabba's cousins.

While we didn't see the two parties fight in this episode, it looks like Boba Fett may have to fight a tough Wookie in a future episode.

The majority of the episode takes place in the past where Boba Fett is helping the Tusken Raider tribe.

In this episode, a mean group of bandits are riding on a train and killing off the Tusken Raiders from afar for no reason at all.

Knowing that the tribe needs help, Boba Fett travels alone to beat up some rowdy criminals inside a small bar. He uses the gaffi Stick to beat up the criminals and he steals all of their speeder bikes.

The rest of the episode was really awesome as Boba Fett trains the Tusken Raiders how to ride the speeder bikes. He comes up with a clever plan to hijack the train and kill all of the evil bandits.

The train action scene is the main focus of the episode, and it's by far the best part of The Book of Boba Fett TV series to date.

Sure the Tusken Raiders suffer from several casualties, but Boba Fett is successful in stopping the train.

Apparently the bandits are killing the Tusken Raiders because they assumed they were going to steal their 'spice'.

Boba Fett does not kill the remaining bandits, but he tells them a toll is needed if they want to travel near the Dune Sea again.

The end of the episode pays tribute to Temuera Morrison's Maori heritage as he gets his own gaffit stick, new clothes and also dances around a fire with the tribe.

It is also great to see how Boba Fett is now a major ally for the Tusken Raider tribe.

While some people may not like that the episode it still taking place in the past, it was a far more enjoyable episode compared to the slower pace of episode 1.

That being said, I still think The Mandalorian is still a better show overall.

All in all, episode 2 was decent mainly because it featured great action and it was nearly one hour long.

Hopefully in episode 3 we get more storylines about the present day and how the new Hutts factor in Boba's plan to rule Tatooine in Mos Espa.

