The Book of Boba Fett Review 'Chapter 4: The Gathering Storm'

The Book of Boba Fett has been an okay series so far, but the quality isn't as good as the first two seasons of The Mandalorian. However, I'm glad to say that episode 4 is the best one so far.

One of the reasons this episode was really good is because we get a flashback to how Boba Fett found Fennec Shand dying in the sands of Tatooine.

He saw a flare go up and recognized she was dying from a gun wound.

It is explained in this episode that Fennec Shand is saved by some of the Cyberpunk style of people. They inserted mechanical parts to save her and Boba Fett paid for the bill.

The main reason Boba Fett saved her life is because he wants his Slave 1 ship back. He cannot do it by himself because there are too many guards hanging around Jabba's palace at the time.

Fennec Shand and Boba Fett try to do stealth, but things go awry when they get to the ship. Fennec Shand does some cool action by shooting lots of bad guys with her gun.

Boba Fett eventually pilots the Slave 1 and they escape the hangar from Jabba's palace. Boba Fett then flies around Tatooine to kill the biker gang that murdered his Tusken Raider clan.

The pair go back to the Sarlacc Pit to try and get Boba's armor back.

Sadly, the armor is gone but Fennec Shand drops a bomb on it to finally kill the thing that nearly killed Boba Fett in the first place.

People will be happy to know this episode will see the end of the flashback scenes. This is because Boba Fett's wounds have healed and he doesn't need to use the Bacta Tank ever again.

While Boba Fett prepares for war on the invading Pykes, he recruits Black Krrsantan as part of his team. It is also teased at the end of the episode that The Mandalorian might show up in a future episode!

Overall, this is the best episode of The Book of Boba Fett so far.

It had a decent backstory and it finally showed some decent action. Not to mention the last three episodes will focus fully on the present storyline as opposed to it being full of flashbacks.

I'm hoping the next three episodes will finally give us the type of Star Wars style of action that we saw in The Mandalorian. We are literally in for a war and it should hopefully be very exciting.

